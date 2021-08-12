Yellow Springs cancels Street Fair in October due to pandemic concerns

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Village of Yellow Springs is canceling the upcoming Street Fair in October 2021.

The Chamber Board decided to cancel the event after monitoring the increasing COVID-19 threat in Greene County.

The board said in a special announcement that the decision did not come easily, and that it is aware of the many local businesses and nonprofits that count on the income from the event. Vendor applications have since been closed.

Yellow Springs declared a state of emergency and now requires facial coverings to be worn indoors. The mask requirement applies to anyone who visits the Central Business District, any government agency or outdoors in locations where social distancing is not possible.

The Village Council passed the resolution declaring a pandemic state of emergency Monday night.

