YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Yellow Springs announced on Monday, Dec. 27 that the annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop has been canceled.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Village of Yellow Springs said the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop would be canceled due to COVID-19 and the record high of cases set on Dec. 26. The decision to cancel was carefully considered by Village Management, Village Council and Miami Township Fire and Rescue.

The Village of Yellow Springs urged people to follow safety protocols that are in place.