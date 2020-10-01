Yellow Springs cancels all village-sponsored Halloween events

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:



YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — All village-sponsored Halloween events have been canceled in Yellow Springs due to the ongoing pandemic.

Josué Salmerón, village manager, said that a drive-thru trick-or-treating event is planned at the fire department but the details are still being worked out.

Salmerón said that the village can’t stop people from out and trick-or-treating but he urges people to be safe about the holiday.

