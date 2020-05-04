Yellow Springs boutique opens for appointments under Gov. DeWine’s order

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine is allowing retailers to book appointments, and a Yellow Springs boutique is already seeing some success.

Just 24 hours after reopening Wildflower Boutique for appointments only, the owner, Danyel Mershon, said they booked four hour-long sessions.

She said the customers were very receptive to the store’s recommendations like wearing a mask, and they were able to keep everyone’s safety in mind.

“All of the items that come out of the fitting room, we steam them and wipe off surfaces so that everything is clean and sanitary,” said Mershon.

Mershon said they allow up to two shopping sessions per hour and limit the number of people in each party, but she said it’s going very well and is debating on making it a regular service.

“People really enjoy bringing in just family and friends and coming in, shopping local and small, and having that one-on-one personal interaction, so it’s been really fun,” said Mershon.

Yellow Springs Resident, Christy Eriksen, said Mershon and her employee already made it a habit of helping style outfits before this, and now plans to set up an appointment for her and her daughter.

“A personal shopping experience for one is just fun,” said Eriksen. “But small businesses are what keep this community alive and anything we can do to promote these small businesses is a good thing.”

Mershon said they know many people have been waiting for the moment they can shop again, and hopes they buy from small businesses like hers.

“Most small shops have not received any kind of funding or PPP loan, so that’s been really hard,” said Mershon. “In order to keep our downtown and our businesses afloat, it’s so important that we shop local.”

Danyel said when Wildflower Boutique reopens on May 12th, they will encourage customers to wear masks, mark the ground for social distancing, and deep clean every day.

Wildflower Boutique is located at 232 Xenia Ave., in Yellow Springs.

Mershon said they can be reached for appointments on their social media sites, or by emailing boutique@wildflowerys.com.