Yellow Cab Tavern hosts carryout food trucks for April 5 brunch

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Yellow Cab Tavern is adapting its Sunday, April 5, brunch-centered rally into a carryout only event featuring multiple trucks and no on-site seating.

Yellow Cab Tavern will be open to serve carryout beer and wine.

“People in the Miami Valley are already doing an amazing job of supporting local restaurants and businesses during this pandemic,” said Event Organizer Brian Johnson in a press release. “We invite those in good health to order ahead, stop in and carryout some truly phenomenal brunch-y goodness.”

The food trucks are scheduled for Sunday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and include The Pizza Bandit, Maddie Dogs, What the Taco, Chicky Chicky Waffle, HaolePino Hawaiian-Filipino Island Cuisine and Billie Gold Bubble Tea. Every truck will feature brunch dishes including biscuits and gravy, waffles, eggs, sausage, bacon and much more.

In its press release, Yellow Cab Tavern said that in order to ensure customer safety, the following rules will be enforced during the event:

People should call/text/email orders ahead of arrival, if possible.

A limited number of people will be permitted on the premises at all times.

People will be encouraged to order for whole families or large groups to prevent such groups from gathering on-site.

Eating on-site will not be permitted.

Brunch Carryout Events are currently scheduled for the first Sunday of the month from April through October from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is at 700 East 4th St. in downtown Dayton. Visit the Facebook event page for more information about ordering ahead.

Click here for additional details regarding Yellow Cab Food Truck Carryout events.