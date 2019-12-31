Yellow Cab prepares for Dayton’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve ball drop

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A handful of Dayton businesses are hosting celebrations to ring in the new year. Yellow Cab Tavern is setting up for Dayton’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve ball drop, an event that is now in its third year.

Doors open at 8 pm, and organizers say there will be live music starting at nine, a food truck serving pizza, and a midnight toast.

If you plan on coming out, organizers suggest arriving early to get a table and a good parking spot.

The bar is open until 2 am, and they want to remind everyone celebrating to stay safe getting home, and of course, don’t drink and drive.

“We do want everyone to be safe tonight. We want you to come out, have a good time, but have an Uber or a Lyft lined up for you to get out of here safely on the way home,” said promoter Brian Johnson.

Party favors will be available to the first few hundred people to arrive, and Living Dayton’s own Zac Pitts will serve as master of ceremonies.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.