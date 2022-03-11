DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While smaller than originally planned because of the weather, Yellow Cab Tavern held its first food truck rally Friday night. The vendors that did set up said they’re glad to see the community support.

Even in the snow, people still showed up to support the small businesses at Yellow Cab.

“It’s always nice to have other restaurants that aren’t the big chains, and the food’s really good, so we recommend the Pizza Bandit and excited to try out that cheesecake place too,” Joseph Zurawka from Dayton said.

Yellow Cab hosts its Food Truck Rallies to support other food truck owners and help them grow their businesses, which is why organizers didn’t cancel Friday’s event despite the snow.

“For the last nine years we’ve seen a lot of our food trucks actually go on to open up brick and mortar shops, so being able to kinda like water these seeds with our support early on in their careers, kind of lead to major economic growth,” Brian Johnson, Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally organizer, said.

Snow kept some of the vendors home, but four of the originally slated food trucks attended.

“No problem whatsoever, in fact, this gentleman right here, it was his first time, second time, driving this truck today, so it was really good,” Scott Willis with Pitabilities Food Truck said.

The vendors said they’re glad food truck season is back, even if the weather doesn’t reflect it just yet.

“We don’t care, we don’t care at all,” Jennifer Buschmeier with The Cheesecakery said. “People love cheesecakes, they love sweets, it doesn’t matter, come on out.”

For these food truck owners, the support from other businesses and the community is what makes all the difference.

“All the food trucks at these rallies are small businesses, they’re usually family owned and operated, and you know, with the economy being what it is, it’s even more important in this world, in this day and age, to really, you know, come out and support,” Aloha Tacos and More Owner Heidi Arrington said.

Since COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, Johnson said this year Yellow Cab plans to have more food trucks, more vendors and more activities during the rallies. It also allowed the business to move the event from Sundays back to Friday night.

The rallies will be every second Friday of the month from now through October.