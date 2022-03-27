DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally will be returning for its 9th year on Sunday, March 27.
According to a Facebook post by the Yellow Cab Tavern, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every fourth Sunday through October, a variety of food trucks will gather at the tavern.
Yellow Cab Tavern said free live music performed by Sarah Asher & Achilles Tenderloin will be at the rally from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Food trucks include:
- Slide Thru
- The Pizza Bandit
- Crusin’ Cuisine
- De’Lish Cafe
- Mother Cluckin’ Chicken Coop
- Cabin Fever Confections
- Mama Bearistas
The Yellow Cab Tavern said admission to the rally is free.
