DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally will be returning for its 9th year on Sunday, March 27.

According to a Facebook post by the Yellow Cab Tavern, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every fourth Sunday through October, a variety of food trucks will gather at the tavern.

Yellow Cab Tavern said free live music performed by Sarah Asher & Achilles Tenderloin will be at the rally from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Food trucks include:

Slide Thru

The Pizza Bandit

Crusin’ Cuisine

De’Lish Cafe

Mother Cluckin’ Chicken Coop

Cabin Fever Confections

Mama Bearistas

The Yellow Cab Tavern said admission to the rally is free.

