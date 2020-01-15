BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A store at the shopping center The Greene in Beavercreek announced it has closed.
Yankee Candle announced in a sign on the door that it has closed. It tells customers to visit other locations in the Miami Valley.
It is unknown why the store has closed.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Search warrant: Mother asleep, prescription drugs found when baby killed by dog
- Watching a movie at the theater apparently qualifies as ‘light exercise’: study
- Yankee Candle at The Greene closes
- Watch Live: House vote to send impeachment to Senate for trial
- Fort Recovery softball coaches arrested in death of Indiana man