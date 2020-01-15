Breaking News
Yankee Candle at The Greene closes

Local News

Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A store at the shopping center The Greene in Beavercreek announced it has closed.

Yankee Candle announced in a sign on the door that it has closed. It tells customers to visit other locations in the Miami Valley.

It is unknown why the store has closed.

