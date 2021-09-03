Xenia’s First Fridays coming to an end, replaced by quarterly events

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — After 12 years, the City of Xenia has decided to end First Fridays.

The city will take more of an active leadership role in coordinating community events, and in place of First Fridays there will be quarterly events instead.

Organizers Blair Davis and Heidi Hilderbrandt had this to say:

“We want to thank each and every one of you for a wonderful 12-year ride! We were able to build some pretty tremendous relationships over the years and through those, give back to our community so we thank you for that. Every sponsor, volunteer, city worker, city admin, downtown merchant, vendor, local business, community club, food truck, hired contractor, entertainer and attendee played such an awesome role in the success we have seen over 12 years. We appreciate you more than you know! With your support and positive energy, First Fridays went from an idea with 3 downtown shops staying open in 2009 to 4 street closures, 81 passionate vendors, 23 exciting downtown shop specials, 9 amazing entertainers, 11 awesome attractions and a BOAT LOAD OF COMMUNITY PRIDE at our last event in 2019. You all make us smile!“

To inquire with the city about events, email events@ci.xenia.oh.us or call 937-665-0160. For more information about upcoming events in Xenia, click here.