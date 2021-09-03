Xenia’s First Fridays coming to an end, replaced by quarterly events

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
new-xenia-city-administrative-building_199522

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — After 12 years, the City of Xenia has decided to end First Fridays.

The city will take more of an active leadership role in coordinating community events, and in place of First Fridays there will be quarterly events instead.

Organizers Blair Davis and Heidi Hilderbrandt had this to say:

We want to thank each and every one of you for a wonderful 12-year ride! We were able to build some pretty tremendous relationships over the years and through those, give back to our community so we thank you for that. Every sponsor, volunteer, city worker, city admin, downtown merchant, vendor, local business, community club, food truck, hired contractor, entertainer and attendee played such an awesome role in the success we have seen over 12 years. We appreciate you more than you know! With your support and positive energy, First Fridays went from an idea with 3 downtown shops staying open in 2009 to 4 street closures, 81 passionate vendors, 23 exciting downtown shop specials, 9 amazing entertainers, 11 awesome attractions and a BOAT LOAD OF COMMUNITY PRIDE at our last event in 2019. You all make us smile!

To inquire with the city about events, email events@ci.xenia.oh.us or call 937-665-0160. For more information about upcoming events in Xenia, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

‘Thank you son’: Tampa Bay mom mourns soldier son killed in Kabul attack that killed 13

'Q-Anon Shaman' admits role in Jan. 6 insurrection

Delta variant kept jobs gains slim in August

Weather forecast: Briefly cool before a warm finish to the work week

Public Health officials discuss COVID safety during Labor Day weekend

COVID Safety ahead of Labor Day weekend

More News