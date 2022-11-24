Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*The interview above aired on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Xenia got the opportunity of a lifetime to be a judge on national television this Thanksgiving holiday.

Vicki Seiler-Cushman, a judge with the American Kennel Club, says she has been in the industry of dog shows for 50 years, where she first got her start coming along with her mother.

“My parents, my mother had show dogs and so that’s how I first became involved. It was because I tagged along to the dog shows with her. And then just continued on, continued my education in dogs, its been 50 years now.”

Making the dog happy on the day of the dog show is the best thing possible for the performance of the dogs.

“Each breed has a written standard and that is the map of what they should look like,” Seiler-Cushman says. “It talks about the way their front looks, the way their back looks, the way they move, the way their face looks, their eyes, everything.”

“Everything that describes what they’re supposed to look like is a part of what the job is that they’re supposed to do.”

The National Dog Show, presented by Purina, aired on WDTN right after the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade at 12 p.m.

A French Bulldog named Winston was named Best in Show and being named the winner of the show. Seiler-Cushman made the announcement on the show stage, alongside four other club members.