YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ: Latest Headlines | Report Poll Issues | Washington D.C. Bureau | Election Results

Xenia voters reject levy to fund new school construction

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warner Middle School

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Xenia Community Schools 2.6 mill bond issue failed Tuesday by slightly more than 51% of votes.

The bond issue was to fund construction of a new school that would replace Warner Middle School. Officials in the district said the school, built in 1962, has several systems including heating, plumbing and electrical that need to be replaced.

“If you’ve ever been to Warner Middle School, the mechanical infrastructure of the building is failing,” said Superintendent Gabriel Lofton. “It needs new electricity, new roofing, new heating, it has currently no air conditioning, and it’s not handicap accessible.”

The district has tried to get a new middle school built in previous years, but the bond issue failed each time.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS