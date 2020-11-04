Xenia voters reject levy to fund new school construction

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Xenia Community Schools 2.6 mill bond issue failed Tuesday by slightly more than 51% of votes.

The bond issue was to fund construction of a new school that would replace Warner Middle School. Officials in the district said the school, built in 1962, has several systems including heating, plumbing and electrical that need to be replaced.

“If you’ve ever been to Warner Middle School, the mechanical infrastructure of the building is failing,” said Superintendent Gabriel Lofton. “It needs new electricity, new roofing, new heating, it has currently no air conditioning, and it’s not handicap accessible.”

The district has tried to get a new middle school built in previous years, but the bond issue failed each time.