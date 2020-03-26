Xenia trucking company to assist FEMA with COVID-19 emergency supplies

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN)- Home Run Inc says they’ve always been a very prideful company and their industry is a prideful one as well. Now, they have even more to be proud of knowing they’re helping to keep stores stocked and America rolling.

While some companies and industries are now stopped in their tracks. Home Run Inc is still rolling. They have 200 drivers out on the road right now.

“Trucking is an essential part of the American way so we have to keep rolling to keep food on the shelves,” said Tom Milby, Vice President of Safety for Home Run Inc.

On Monday, a manufacturer in Pennsylvania that Milby works with was forced to close because of COVID-19. That’s when Home Run Inc called FEMA.

“(We called) to see how can do our part to maybe get these supplies out to wherever they’re needed,” said Milby.

He’s not sure what they’ll be carrying or where they’ll be going.

“We knew there was a shortage of supplies and we wanted to do our part,” Milby said.

It’s sure to add to the pressure they’re already facing.

Milby said, “It’s really picked up except for our one plant in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania is one of the few states where manufacturers are not allowed to develop anything.”

Drivers on the road now say they don’t mind the lack of traffic after several states initiate a stay-at-home order.

“Drivers are telling me it’s great to drive on the highways,” he said.

While they’re out on a job, drivers are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines including washing their hands often and staying six feet away from people when they do leave their truck.

If you happen to be on the road, Milby said, “The only thing drivers ask for is a thumbs up when you see them”

Milby said the company is also working to make sure folks working in their warehouse and office are safe. They’ve hired one additional staff member who’s sole job is to make sure surfaces are sanitized all day long.