Xenia transforms storm debris into mulch for Sol Arnovitz park project

A mountain of mulch made from storm debris collected last month by Xenia Public Service | Photo provided by the City of Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Xenia Public Service has been busy collecting storm debris from last month, and some of it has already been transformed into mulch for city projects.

With some debris still needs to be mulched but the city plans to use it to line the walking paths at Sol Arnovitz park.

Debris still in need of mulching | Photo provided by the City of Xenia