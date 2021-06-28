Xenia trade school looking to hire director – How to apply

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Officials at Emerge Recovery and Trades Initiative are looking for a director to manage the in-house trade school.

The school, which will initially focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical training, will offer classes both to community residents as well as residents in the on-site recovery programs at 2960 W. Enon Road, according to a release. It will include both classroom and hands-on training in the real world.

“The school will be serving men and women in recovery, some of which will be in a program, some in transitional housing, as well as young men emancipating out of foster care and potentially veterans as well,” said Kip Morris, one of the owners of Emerge and an owner of Five Star Heating & Cooling Group. “What makes it unique is that many of the people taking these classes will be living on the premises where the school is. What makes it even more unique is that 50 percent of the curriculum will be in a classroom and the other 50 percent will be in the field.”

Morris and Jeff Sorrell, executive director of the Emerge Recovery and Trades Initiative, said they look to fill the director position as soon as possible with classes beginning as early as fall or winter this year. The ideal candidate would have a background in teaching and HVAC, electrical and/or plumbing.

“Ideally, someone could go to Emerge one day, detox and then go directly into a program,” Morris said. “They could go from being addicted to having a job in a trade within 12 to 18 months.”

The property is 44 acres in size and includes several buildings, a large outdoor campus area and a four-acre scenic freshwater pond in rural Greene County. It is centrally located near Fairborn, Xenia, Yellow Springs and Beavercreek in Xenia Township. People who are interested in applying for the director position, renting space in Emerge Commerce or volunteering at the Emerge Center can reach the program at emergerecoverytrade.com.