DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This Friday, the city of Xenia will be dedicating a portion of highway to a late Greene County sheriff.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the portion of U.S. 35 between U.S. 68 and U.S. 42 will be named in honor of Sheriff Gene Fischer. Fischer died unexpectedly in November 2021 after suffering a medical emergency while attending a sheriff’s convention in Sandusky, Ohio.

Fischer served as sheriff for 18 years.

This stretch of highway will be named at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 30. The dedication will be held at the Greene County Career Center at 532 Innovation Dr.