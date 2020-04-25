Xenia teen creates hygiene kits to help homeless during pandemic

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia High School Junior, Garrison Henry, said he started the Hygiene for the Homeless initiative in early April.

“Right as Governor Dewine announced the quarantine at home, I was sitting in my bedroom thinking ‘ What can I do to get involved? What can I do to get plugged into my community?’

Henry says was inspired by the stay at home order to do something for the more than 200 homeless people living in Greene County during a global pandemic.

“I decided that it would best help those who can’t stay home and can’t do what the governor had asked them to do. These people are out on the streets and they have no one to help them. The shelters are closing, a lot of their resources are gone overnight,” said Henry.

Henry raised more than $700 through a gofundme page, then put together the hygiene kits consisting of body wash, shampoo, toothbrushes, deoderant, toilet paper and more.

Saturday morning, the kits were passed out in Xenia with the help of Apex Church’s homeless outreach program, Love for the Homeless.

Henry is now hoping is initiative inspires others to give back in a similar way.

“It would be a great opportunity for anyone to get involved. Each bag only takes about $5 to make and it’s great, it’s incredible to see their faces light up when they see these things,” he said.