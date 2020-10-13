Xenia Community Schools push for bond issue to fund new middle school

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — In November, the Xenia Community School District will be asking voters to approve a 2.6 mill bond issue to fund construction of a new school that will replace Warner Middle School. Officials in the district said the school, built in 1962, has several systems including heating, plumbing and electrical that need to be replaced.

Superintendent Gabriel Lofton said, “if you’ve ever been to Warner Middle School, the mechanical infrastructure of the building is failing. It needs new electricity, new roofing, new heating, it has currently no air conditioning, and it’s not handicap accessible.”

If the 2.6 mill levy passes, the district will build a brand new middle school on the existing site where the current school is located. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 property $7.58 per month.

Jim Evans said his wife is a retired teacher who spent more than 15 years teaching at Warner Middle School. He said, “I know at times it can be very very hot in the classrooms. It’s difficult to educate when it’s very very warm so I think a new junior high there is much needed.”

Barbara and Dell Powell said they support the levy because the school has been part of their family for many generations.

“I think the school is overdue for a new school. We need the space, we need the modern technology, and I think it’s a great idea,” said Barbara Powell.