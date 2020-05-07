Xenia schools deliver signs to seniors

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia Community Schools is showing support for its seniors by delivering signs to their homes.

The district organized a sign distribution that allowed district leaders, staff, teachers, and even the school mascot to come together for the delivery.

“This is just going to be one demonstration and illustration, and them knowing that we care about them and wish them the best of luck as they exit our schools,” said Superintendent Gabriel Lofton.

The district will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for seniors on May 27.