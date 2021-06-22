Xenia school board to resume in-person meetings in July

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith said the county is behind on dog license sales, even though the deadline to purchase is fast approaching.

Keith said only about 52,500 licenses have been sold for 2021, about 2,000 fewer than had been sold by this same time last year. Additionally, nearly 5,500 fewer licenses have been bought in-person this year, compared to last June.