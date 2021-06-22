Xenia school board to resume in-person meetings in July

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Xenia Community Schools Board of Education will return to in-person meetings in July and meetings will no longer be streamed online.
“While it was necessary to use technology to continue business when public meetings were restricted, I think everyone will be glad for a return to in-person meetings and the sense of normalcy that brings,” said Dr. Gabe Lofton, Superintendent for Xenia Community Schools.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the district’s Central Office at 819 Colorado Drive, Xenia.
Meetings are open to the public and community members can address concerns to the board in person by arriving before the start of the meeting and completing a brief form.
Previous meeting agendas, documents, and district policies are available through the BoardDocs platform on www.xeniaschools.org. Agendas for upcoming meetings are posted on the site by the Friday prior to each meeting.
