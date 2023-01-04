Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Xenia School Board is giving the income tax levy another chance.

The levy will return to the ballot in May 2023. When the levy initially failed by a single vote in November 2022, it created a budget shortfall of nearly $4.5 million over the next 5 years.

“Being able to use that to fund our programs, the great things that are going on within our schools, and everything we have going on, it’s really just going to help kind of put ease on everybody’s mind,” Joshua Day, President of the Xenia Board of Education, said.

“That we are going to be able to continue doing all the great things that we already are.”

The levy covers all operating costs, including teachers’ salaries and classroom expenses.