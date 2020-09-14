Xenia Rural King reopens after partial roof collapse

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Xenia Rural King reopened today after the building partially collapsed forcing the store to temporarily close.

Store employees continued to work but the store closed to customers until Monday afternoon. This meant turning loyal customers like Joseph Macik away.

“They’ve got just about everything. They’ve got blue jeans, they’ve got guns, they’ve got all kinds of feeds for all of the different animals,” Macik said.

On Monday morning, construction crews worked to remove parts of the building that fell. The damaged area which included the front entrance remained closed to customers.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the collapse. Officials say no one was hurt.

“I was surprised at what happened. So evidently the contractor that built that didn’t do a very good job,” said Macik.