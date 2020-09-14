Xenia Rural King reopens after partial roof collapse

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Xenia Rural King reopened today after the building partially collapsed forcing the store to temporarily close.

Store employees continued to work but the store closed to customers until Monday afternoon. This meant turning loyal customers like Joseph Macik away.

“They’ve got just about everything. They’ve got blue jeans, they’ve got guns, they’ve got all kinds of feeds for all of the different animals,” Macik said.

On Monday morning, construction crews worked to remove parts of the building that fell. The damaged area which included the front entrance remained closed to customers.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the collapse. Officials say no one was hurt.

“I was surprised at what happened. So evidently the contractor that built that didn’t do a very good job,” said Macik.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS