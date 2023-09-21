DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Xenia police are seeking the community’s help to identify a suspect who was caught on camera in connection to an alleged arson.

Take a look at the surveillance video above. It’s from a house on Home Avenue on Sept. 16.

The video shows someone in the tree line behind a house. The video was shot between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. that night.

Anyone living in this area with a camera at your home is asked to check and see if you have any video of the suspect.

Call Xenia police with any information about this fire.