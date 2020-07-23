Xenia Police say no to masks, will not investigate

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Xenia Police Division posted on its Facebook page officers were not going to wear masks.

In the post made late Wednesday night, Xenia Police pointed to the exemption for first responders and said, “As such, Xenia Police Officers will continue to not wear masks in general as we believe that they can hinder communications with our citizens in critical situations. Officers will continue to use proper PPE when conditions warrant such.”

Police also said they would not respond to or investigate complaints of people not wearing masks and asked people not to call 911 or the non-emergency number for Xenia Greene Central Communications. Any questions, police said in the post, should be directed to the Ohio Department of Health or the Greene County Public Health Department.

