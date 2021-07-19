Xenia police offering reward for suspect tips after third attack on Greene Co. Democratic headquarters

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN)– Police are searching for a suspect after someone vandalized the Greene County’s Democratic Headquarters in downtown Xenia. It’s the third time the building on courthouse square was damaged, costing thousands of dollars to fix. 

Surveillance video captured the attack. In video footage, a man dressed in all black is seen throwing two bricks through headquarters’ windows. Representatives say they have a message for the man in black.

“We are not afraid of you and it doesn’t matter how manly you feel pulling this stuff,” said Chairwoman Doris Adams.

Greene County Democratic Party representatives say this is the third time the headquarters has been attacked.

“Around May, they threw concrete through that window and busted it. We replaced it and a few weeks later they did a drive-by shooting,” said Adams. “They shot out that window glass over the door and drove about 6 hollow point bullets into the place.”

However, Doris says fear does not live here. Despite the recent attacks, she will continue to show up to work, but is asking for the public’s assistance to get answers.

“The detectives are all on it and in spite of his head to toe black garb they’re on to a couple good leads,” said Adams. “I’m offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of whoever is pulling this stuff.”

This is an ongoing investigation and if you do have information, please contact the Xenia Police Department immediately.

