Xenia Police looking for suspects who stole iPhones in Walmart thefts

Walmart Thefts

Walmart Thefts (Xenia Police Department/Facebook)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia Police is looking for four suspects in an alleged theft at a Walmart, the department posted on Facebook.

According to police, the suspects entered the Walmart early Wednesday morning and stole $12,000 worth of iPhones from a case in the electronic section. The alleged suspects left in a dark-colored vehicle.

If anyone recognizes the theft suspects, they are asked to call Det. Jeff Moore at 937-376-7207.

