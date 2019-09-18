Xenia Police looking for suspects who stole iPhones in Walmart thefts

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia Police is looking for four suspects in an alleged theft at a Walmart, the department posted on Facebook.
According to police, the suspects entered the Walmart early Wednesday morning and stole $12,000 worth of iPhones from a case in the electronic section. The alleged suspects left in a dark-colored vehicle.
If anyone recognizes the theft suspects, they are asked to call Det. Jeff Moore at 937-376-7207.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.