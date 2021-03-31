Xenia Police looking for missing woman

Amanda Watts was last seen on March 6, 2021. (Photo: Xenia Police Department)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Xenia Police Department is looking for a woman who was reported missing earlier in early March.

Police say 41-year-old Amanda Watts was last seen in the Wilmington Pike area of Centerville on March 6, 2021.

Watts is described as a Caucasian woman, 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Watts is bipolar and schizophrenic.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Miller at (937) 376-7209 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.