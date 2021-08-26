Xenia Police looking for man who left nursing home and hasn’t been seen since

The Xenia Police Department posted on its social media channels Wednesday night that Greg Riley left a nursing home in Xenia sometime Tuesday night and has not been seen since. (Photo: Xenia Police Dept.)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia Police are looking for a missing man they say could be in danger.

The Xenia Police Department posted on its social media channels Wednesday night that Greg Riley left a nursing home in Xenia sometime Tuesday night and has not been seen since.

Police say Greg left the nursing home in a red 1989 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Ohio license plate DST6154. According to the police, the truck is in good condition and is similar to the one in the photo below.

Police say Greg Riley left a Xenia n nursing home in a pickup similar to the one shown in this photo.

If you see Greg or this pickup truck please call Greene Central Communications at (937) 372-9901.