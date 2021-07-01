Xenia Police investigating ‘non-criminal’ death of 12-year-old girl

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A death investigation is underway in Xenia after a 12-year-old girl was found dead at a home.

Police went to the home on Texas Drive on June 8 in response to calls that someone was giving a 12-year-old girl CPR. She was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

The girl died just days after her 12th birthday. Her death is listed as non-criminal at this time.

Xenia Police confirmed an investigation was underway, but declined further comment.

Documents obtained by 2 NEWS through a public records request show Xenia Community Schools employees contacted Xenia Police several times and also contacted Greene County Children Services.

The principal of Tecumseh Elementary School contacted police on January 12, and told them the girl was a student with special needs who had not been to school recently. She said a teacher had gone to the girl’s home several times, but either there was no answer or the mother did not let the teacher see the girl.

According to documents, on Jan. 28, 2020, the school secretary of Tecumseh Elementary School contacted police and asked them to perform a welfare check on the girl. The secretary said the girl had not been to school in a week. Records show the girl’s mother claimed her daughter had missed the bus and everything was fine.

2 NEWS has requested the autopsy report for the girl from the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information is made available.