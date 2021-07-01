Xenia Police investigating ‘non-criminal’ death of 12-year-old girl

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A death investigation is underway in Xenia after a 12-year-old girl was found dead at a home.

Police went to the home on Texas Drive on June 8 in response to calls that someone was giving a 12-year-old girl CPR. She was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

The girl died just days after her 12th birthday. Her death is listed as non-criminal at this time.

| Get Breaking News in your inbox

Xenia Police confirmed an investigation was underway, but declined further comment. 

Documents obtained by 2 NEWS through a public records request show Xenia Community Schools employees contacted Xenia Police several times and also contacted Greene County Children Services.

The principal of Tecumseh Elementary School contacted police on January 12, and told them the girl was a student with special needs who had not been to school recently. She said a teacher had gone to the girl’s home several times, but either there was no answer or the mother did not let the teacher see the girl.

According to documents, on Jan. 28, 2020, the school secretary of Tecumseh Elementary School contacted police and asked them to perform a welfare check on the girl. The secretary said the girl had not been to school in a week. Records show the girl’s mother claimed her daughter had missed the bus and everything was fine.

2 NEWS has requested the autopsy report for the girl from the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information is made available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Tracking the Tropics: Florida in Tropical Storm Elsa's cone, but long-range forecast remains uncertain

Critical need for respiratory therapists at local hospitals

4th of July safety

'Everybody underestimates all fireworks': Health, fire professionals warn of dangers associated with fireworks

Ohio state budget, focus on foster care

New state budget, focus on children and community safety

More News