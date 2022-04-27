XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — After 19 years in the position, Xenia’s police chief has announced his retirement.

According to our partners at the Xenia Daily Gazette, Donald R. Person will be retiring on June 10. He was sworn into the position on June 12, 2003.

“I have been privileged to work with excellent officers, dispatchers and staff at the Xenia Police Division who serve with integrity and compassion every day and have always made me proud to be their chief,” Person said in a release.

Person began his law enforcement career as a dispatcher in 1976 and has stayed in the field ever since. He was sworn in as an officer in 1979 and worked his way through the ranks. The division earned many accreditations and honors with Person as the chief.

“It is my fervent hope that the Xenia Police Division continues to bless this community with great service and leadership and that the City of Xenia continues to thrive and grow as a community,” Person said.

He will remain at the department through September to ensure a smooth transition to the next police chief.