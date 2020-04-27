Xenia Police asking for information about woman’s ‘unexplained death’

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking the public for information after a woman’s body was found in a Xenia apartment over the weekend.

Around 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, Xenia Police responded to a residence in the 800 block of Cincinnati Avenue for reports of a dead body. The 911 caller did not identify themselves.

Officers found the body of 33-year-old Kimberly Megnin of Xenia and say there was no obvious reason or explanation for her death, and the exact cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Xenia Police Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206, or leave a voicemail with the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623.