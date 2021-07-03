Xenia Police arrest several people during drug crackdown

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- The Xenia Police Division and other Greene County law enforcement agencies made several drug confiscations and arrests through directed patrols and and traffic stops on June 22 and 23.

According to a release, the patrols were part of a statewide drug enforcement initiative called ‘Operation Blue Light.” The purpose of the operation was to address drug trafficking activity through patrols of known drug areas.

Officers made 52 traffic stops and confiscated 1.8 grams of cocaine, 12.3 grams of crack cocaine, 33.1 grams of marijuana, eight THC vape cartridges and two illegally possessed handguns. Felony charges were filed against two people and several other new felony cases are now pending or were referred to the prosecutor. Six people were arrested on warrants.

The Xenia Police Division, with assistance from the Greene County ACE Task Force, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and Beavercreek Police Department, conducted the patrols of locations throughout Xenia.

The Xenia Police Division asks anyone with information about drug trafficking in Xenia to call the Greene County ACE Task force at (937) 562-7980, or leave a voicemail on the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.

