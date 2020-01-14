Xenia not selected for ‘Small Business Revolution’ top 5

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Xenia failed to make the top five list of cities in the running for a $500,000 investment into the business community of the city.

Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington, hosts of the show ‘Small Business Revolution,’ announced the Top Five towns in a Facebook Live video early Tuesday morning. Xenia, which made the Top 10, failed to make the cut down to the top five.

The top five towns announced by the hosts were:

Benicia, Calif.

Fredonia, N.Y.

Livingston, MT

Spearfish, S.D.

The Dalles, Ore.

Staff from the show surveyed each of the top 10 cities in Dec., including Xenia on Dec. 10. The show aims to lift up small towns by providing additional resources for small businesses.

