Xenia native, Cedarville alum takes 3rd in first round of Olympic trials

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia native and Cedarville University alumni, Daniel Michalski, is on a journey to the Tokyo Olympics, and he’s making serious progress.

Michalski traveled to Eugene, Oregon for the Olympic Track and Field trials June 21, hoping to secure a spot on Team USA. Now, he’s halfway there in the Steeplechase.

In Track and Field, the Steeplechase is run over seven and a half laps of the track with four hurdles and one water jump on each lap. The standard Olympic distance is 3,000 meters.

Michalski climbed the rankings, eventually landing in the top 30 Steeplechase runners in the country. In the Spring of 2020, Michalski had the top American running time for the Steeplechase and the third best running time in the world.

He placed third in the first round of trials Monday and will move on to the final trials Friday.