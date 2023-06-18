DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After five days of deliberations, a Greene County jury Friday found a Xenia man guilty in a May 2022 murder outside a bar.

Brad Stewart, 33, was found guilty of aggravated murder in the death of Jacob Scoby on Friday, June 16. Stewart was also found guilty of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with the signal of a police officer.

The prosecution showed during the trial that Stewart encountered Scoby, 30, also of Xenia, at Roundtable Bar, left and later returned with a gun. A witness testified that while Stewart appeared friendly to Scoby after his return, the defendant had privately told him that he wanted to hurt the victim.

In an altercation later, Stewart attacked Scoby, but Stewart’s attempt to shoot him failed as the gun didn’t have a round chambered. Stewart chambered one as Scoby retreated and shot him in the face.

Scoby was transported to Kettering Health Greene Memorial Hospital but died shortly after.

After the shooting, Stewart carjacked a witness’ truck and fled. He soon swapped vehicles and drove to a Greene County outbuilding where he stashed his weapon. As he left, he was located by police who signaled with lights and sirens for him to stop. The pursuit ended peacefully after several minutes.

“Nothing can bring Jacob Scoby back to his loved ones, but they now know that this terrible crime will not go unpunished, Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said.

The court has not yet set a sentencing date.