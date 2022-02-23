DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia man was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing more than $370,000 in Social Security disability benefits and for making false statements related to stealing $20,000 from a Xenia church.

According to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker, 52-year-old Charles Edward Severt was sentenced to 24 months in prison for stealing more than $370,000 in Social Security disability benefits and for making false statements related to stealing $20,000 from a Xenia church.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker’s office said Severt was indicted and arrested in March 2021.

Court documents showed that in connection to Severt’s application for disability benefits, he stated that he had not worked since 2010 due to a shooting. In actuality, court documents said Severt had been working since at least 2014 in the tree trimming business.

Severt also stated under oath that his license as an investment advisor was suspended for not reporting income for flipping houses, however, he had actually been banned for life from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authoring for stealing $20,000 from a Xenia church, according to court documents.

Along with Severt’s 24-month sentence, he will pay more than $370,000 in restitution.