SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Greene County man is dead after a crash in Clark County.

According to the Springfield Post of OSP, troopers were called to a crash on Friday around 7:30 p.m. Troopers were sent to the area of State Route 72 near Hedgely Road.

An initial report by OSP shows the driver of a 2001 Ford F150 was driving southbound on SR 72. It is believed that the driver went off the left side of the road, where it hit a rock retaining wall and utility pole.

The driver, identified as 29-year-olf Daniel Steven Lamar Nelson, of Xenia, was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was later taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

“Debris from the crash caused minor damage to a second vehicle,” according to the release.

OSP is still investigating the crash.