DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 72-year-old Xenia man was killed in a 3-vehicle crash in Clinton County on Monday.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on U.S. Route 68 near mile post 17 in Union Township.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Nissan Rogue, operated by Daryl Huhtala, 72, Xenia, was traveling south on U.S. Route 68, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A Hyundai Sonata and a Buick Encore were traveling north on U.S. Route 68. The Nissan went left of center, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. This forced the Hyundai off the right side of the roadway, causing it to strike a tree. The Nissan then struck the Buick head on.

Huhtala succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of Buick Encore was transported by ground ambulance to Clinton Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Hyundai Sonata refused treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.