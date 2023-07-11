Related video above: The 800 Club: Eaton man makes blood donation milestone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 76-year-old man has joined the Dayton Community Blood Center‘s “800 Club” by completing 800 blood donations.

With his donation on July 10, Xenia’s Larry Turner joins Wendell Clark from Eaton, who initially made his 800th milestone donation just two months ago. CBC said that Turner has been quietly keeping pace with Wendell by averaging one plasma and two platelet donations per month.

Turner said he initially got started through frequent blood drives at NCR in 1967. At the time, Turner was working in the factory and going to school.

“I just show up when I can,” said Turner. “It’s not a complication for me. I’m glad to do it and I’m glad to see more and more people doing it.”

And after each donation, CBC said Turner marks the occasion with breakfast at Tuder’s Biscuit World in Xenia. “I always stop there after I come in here,” Turner said. “Three-inch biscuits! They give you two with gravy and I can only eat one!”

Turner said, “It’s been a wonderful ride, knowing I did help people. I really don’t like the limelight. I’m doing it because someone needs it.”