Xenia man donates blood for 700th time at CBC

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia man achieved something only one other person has achieved at the Community Blood Center: he donated blood for the 700th time.
Larry Turner, a Red Cross disaster response volunteer since 2004, made 20 platelet and 10 plasma donations in 2019. His goal for 2020 is to average three donations per month. He assisted the Community Blood Center after the Memorial Day tornado outbreak and Oregon District mass shooting.
“I didn’t have to leave Dayton,” Turner said. “It started with the KKK rally. We set up a command center. One week after that, the tornadoes hit. I was called out Monday evening. We knew we were going to get them, and they asked can you get set up? We were in place by 11 pm I was assistant director. I was in there all through June and in the middle of July we came off of it. Six weeks, then we had the shooting. I ran logistics again and we had another three weeks in the tent. From the last days of May, June, July into August. That was everything. The tornado was one thing. The shooting was totally different. We had to go through a psychological evaluation. It’s different.”
Turner began donating in 1966 while attending Southern Ohio College. On Monday, the center celebrated the milestone with cupcakes arranged in the number “700.”
“I’m finding out that I can’t do everything, it’s upsetting to me,” Turner said. “I’ll be 73 next week. But as long as I can, I’ll keep doing this. When I come in here, I just give back.”
Wendell Clark of Eaton is the CBC’s top all-time donor with 711 lifetime donations.
