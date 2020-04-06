Xenia man diagnosed with COVID-19 shares story of recovery

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia man is sharing his story after recovering from COVID-19.

Dewey Davenport, an airline pilot who noticed his first symptoms two weeks ago, told 2 NEWS he wants people to take the virus seriously but also have a sense of hope.

Davenport told 2 NEWS he believes he may have picked up the virus while recently traveling to places like New York and Florida.

Davenport said as of Saturday, two weeks after his first symptoms appeared, he is now allowed out of quarantine by Greene County’s public health department, but he plans to continue staying home.

“I was kind of like, ‘This couldn’t be it, could it?'” Davenport said of when he first came down with a fever, soon after returning to the Miami Valley.

During his travels, Davenport said, he and his fellow crew members tried to protect themselves as much as possible.

“We had a lot of anxiety,” he said. “But we were wearing gloves. We didn’t have masks at that time. Gloves, cleaning the airplane. We have a special disinfectant.”

Davenport told 2 NEWS he came down with a fever two weeks ago from Sunday. About two days later, the coughing started, he said.

Four to five days into the illness, he started having trouble breathing.

“When I would lay down on my back, flat on my back, I would have some breathing issues there,” Davenport said. “It was just hard to breathe.”

“I didn’t know how sick he would get, so I was really, very worried at first,” said Bridget Walker, Davenport’s sister.

Walker has been bringing groceries to her brother’s house since he got sick.

“I like to see his face, at least once a day, so he comes to the door,” she said. “He has a storm door, so he’ll come to the door and wave and smile, and then he gets his groceries and goes back inside.”

After about a week, Davenport said, his symptoms subsided, and he never had to go to the hospital.

He has shared his story on YouTube to give people a sense of hope, he said.

“When people hear that you have the COVID-19, or the coronavirus, they just think that you’re going to die,” Davenport said. “And I just wanted people to see that I’ve had this virus, and I beat it.”

Davenport told 2 NEWS he got his tests results back showing he was positive for COVID-19 nearly a week after he got tested, which was around the time his symptoms had almost completely subsided.

According to health experts, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you think you may have the virus, you’re urged to call your doctor or other health care provider.