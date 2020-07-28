Xenia man charged with murder

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A federal grand jury has charged a Xenia man with murder in connection with a January 2020 homicide in Wilmington.

Joshua Cordell Lee Williams, 19, is charged with firearms-related murder and possessing with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Court documents indicate that on January 21, 2020, Williams met with four individuals in Wilmington to sell them marijuana. Officials say those individuals intended to take the marijuana without paying.

A struggle ensued and Williams fired a weapon in the incident, allegedly shooting and killing Layne Hall.

“Far too often, the combination of drug transactions and firearms results in death. As alleged, this case involves a fatal shooting over a few pounds of marijuana,” U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers said. “This case – the first ever federal murder case in Cincinnati – highlights this office’s emphasis on combatting violent crime.”

If convicted, Williams could face up to life in prison. He has been ordered to remain in custody pending trial.