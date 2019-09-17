Xenia man, 2 co-conspirators indicted on drug trafficking-related charges

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia man was indicted by a Grand Jury in Greene County on 28 counts of felony drug charges, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Richard A. Miller, 38, was indicted on charges including aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs. A car used in the alleged crimes will be forfeited as well as $1,200 seized at the time of Miller’s arrest.

Multiple buys of Methamphetamine from Miller was the result of an investigation by the Greene County A.C.E. Task Force. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, nearly all 11 alleged transactions took place in Xenia. In total, approximately 250 grams of meth were involved in the alleged transactions.

If convicted, Miller could face up to decades in prison since some of the offense allegedly occurred either in the vicinity of a school or a juvenile, which would enhance the charges.

Two co-conspirators of Miller were also arrested. Xenia residents Ashley Myers and Jeremy Stumbo are accused of being being co-conspirators in the sale of meth.

All three people are expected to be arraigned in the Greene County Common Pleas Court on Friday. Miller remains in jail.

