DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This weekend, several roads will be closed or limited in Xenia for the annual Ohio River Road Runner’s Club races.

On Sunday, April 2, runners will have the opportunity to compete in a marathon, half marathon and a 5K race through the city of Xenia. According to the city, the race begins at the Xenia YMCA on South Progress Drive. South Progress Drive will be closed from 7:45 a.m. until approximately 8:30 a.m., when runners have dispersed from the starting line.

During these races, roads will reduce traffic along the route to one lane until runners reach the bike path at Church Street.

