Xenia HS to field school-sponsored lacrosse team

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia High School’s lacrosse team will be going from a club sport to a school-sponsored sport, the district announced Tuesday.

“We are proud to expand our list of school-sponsored sports at Xenia High School,” Nathan Kopp, Athletic Director for Xenia Community Schools, said. “The dedication of the athletes, as well as coaches Scott Dye and Matt Bartley, over the past few years has really allowed the program to flourish to the point that this was the next logical step to grow the program.”

Xenia has fielded a lacrosse team for five years, although it has been as a club sport. The club will become a competitive team competing in the Miami Valley League and the Ohio High School Athletic Association. The move will allow the team to compete for state championships in the sport.

“It is always exciting to be able to expand the options available to our student athletes, and we are looking forward to participating at this level as a district,” Kopp added.