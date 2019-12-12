Xenia HS students deliver gift baskets to patients battling cancer

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Students from Xenia High School are giving gifts to patients fighting cancer this holiday season.

Xenia High School’s student council prepared more than 300 gift baskets, each filled with items like blankets, mittens and candy, according to the organization.

Students delivered some of the gifts Thursday to local hospitals.

“When we were in Kettering [Medical Center] earlier, I remember handing one of the ladies a basket, and she was like, ‘Oh is this for me?'” said Jada McAvene, a sophomore. “And then actually she started tearing up, and it really hits close to home.”

“Oncology and cancer patients, it’s such a long journey for them to go through,” said Amanda Musser, director of nursing at Miami Valley Hospital South, one of the hospitals where gift baskets were distributed. “So when they get these gifts, they’re ecstatic.”

The students raised roughly $5,000 to cover the cost of the gift baskets, according to their advisor Kari Petraiuolo, who teaches history at Xenia High School.

“We received a couple of ‘thank you’ cards and a couple other larger donations because they were once recipients of these baskets,” Petraiuolo said.

Nate Saner, a senior, told 2 NEWS he hopes the gifts remind those fighting cancer they are not forgotten

“They’re not alone right now,” he said. “People are thinking about them, even if we don’t personally know them, that they have all of our good thoughts and prayers and that we want to help them through this difficult time.”

The students are delivering the gift baskets to six area hospitals, including Dayton Children’s and the Dayton VA Medical Center, Petraiuolo said.

