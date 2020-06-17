Xenia house fire leaves 6 without home, Red Cross called for help

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Xenia Fire Division responded to reports of a house fire on Detroit Street Wednesday around noon.
Officials said six people were living in the house and all of them got out safely. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Crews contained the fire to the back of the house but the family will not be able to stay there in its current condition. The American Red Cross was called to help in the meantime.
