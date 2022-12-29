Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Beginning in January, Xenia High School will implement a new policy that requires student cell phones to be out of sight during classes, the school announced Thursday.

The policy goes into effect on Jan. 3, which is the first day back from winter break for students.

The school is making this change in order to help students be less distracted in the classroom during class times, according to a release sent out by Principal David Torrence to student families Dec. 28.

In addition, students will also be asked to leave their phones in the classroom when they leave to go to the restroom, nurse’s office or the main office.

Students will still be able to use their phones during study halls, lunch periods and in between classes, the release states.

Families are encouraged not to text or call their student during the school day, but instead to contact the main office if necessary.