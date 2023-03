XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A garage fire in Xenia quickly spread to a home early Tuesday morning.

According to Xenia police dispatch, the call for a garage fire on Antrim Road came in just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

As crews worked to put out the fire, it reportedly spread to the home.

2 NEWS images from the scene show the heavy damage left behind.

Police reported that everyone made it out of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.