Xenia fireworks festival returning in July

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – An annual fireworks display and festival is returning in Xenia in July after being cancelled last year.

The city said the Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival will be held at Shawnee Park on Friday, July 2, 2021. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. Prior to the display, visitors can participate in a variety of activities including food trucks, bouncy houses, live music featuring the U.S. Air Force Band of Flight, and a children’s “Disney Pixar Bicycle Parade.”

The fireworks festival is being held alongside the City’s Red, White & Blue Block Party in downtown Xenia, which runs from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. and will feature a cornhole tournament, disc golf, sand art sculptures, Jeep show, sports tutorials by Athletes In Action, children’s programming by the Xenia YMCA, a live broadcast from WCSU radio, food trucks and more.

“The fireworks festival is one of Xenia’s most beloved traditions, drawing in thousands of visitors to our community,” said City Manager Brent Merriman. “We are thrilled for the full festival to return to Shawnee Park and for Xenia to again host one of the best fireworks shows in the region.”

For more information about the City of Xenia, visit www.explorexenia.com. Learn more about the Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks here.